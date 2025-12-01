Engram brought in six of nine targets for 79 yards in Sunday's 27-26 overtime win over the Commanders.

Engram made his mark in the extra period when he ripped off a 41-yard gain that helped set up the game-winning score from teammate RJ Harvey. The 79 yards represented a new single-game high from the veteran tight end through 11 appearances with Denver in 2025. Had this game ended in regulation, Engram would have finished with a stat line closer to the 3.2 receptions and 26.0 yards he averaged heading into Sunday Night Football. Fantasy managers should not overreact to this standout performance and continue to treat Engram as a deep-league option for next Sunday's tilt against Las Vegas.