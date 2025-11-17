Engram caught four of five targets for 33 yards in the Broncos' 22-19 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Engram has yet to hit 50 yards receiving in a game this season and is playing less than 50 percent of the offensive snaps, as Adam Trautman is coach Sean Payton's preferred blocking tight end on early downs. Through 10 games, Engram has just 32 catches for 260 yards and one touchdown on 50 targets. He's not a recommended fantasy starter at tight end down the stretch, as the Broncos head into their Week 12 bye.