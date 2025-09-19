Broncos' Evan Engram: Ruled out this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Engram (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Engram wasn't able to practice all week, and the tight end now will look to recover from his back issue in time to suit up Monday, Sept. 29 against the Bengals. In Engram's absence this weekend, Adam Trautman figures to be next in line for added Week 3 opportunities, with Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull also on hand to mix in.
