Broncos' Evan Engram: Strong showing during minicamp

Engram is a candidate to increase his production in his second season with the Broncos despite the team's addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the offseason, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.

Engram could benefit from decreased defensive attention as opponents focus on containing Waddle. Per Chad Jensen of SI.com, Engram seems to have earned more trust from Denver's coaching staff compared to his first year with the team, and the veteran tight end enjoyed a strong minicamp in June. Rookie fifth-round pick Justin Joly was the most notable offseason addition to a Broncos tight end room that also includes Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull.