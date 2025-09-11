Engram (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Engram sustained a calf injury in Denver's 20-12 win over the Titans on Sunday and was limited in the team's first Week 2 practice Wednesday, but the tight end's ability to take every rep Thursday clears the way for him to suit up this weekend in Indianapolis. Before leaving in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 victory, Engram finished his Broncos debut with three catches for 21 yards on four targets while playing 26 snaps on offense.