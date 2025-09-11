Broncos' Evan Engram: Turns in full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Engram (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Engram sustained a calf injury in Denver's 20-12 win over the Titans on Sunday and was limited in the team's first Week 2 practice Wednesday, but the tight end's ability to take every rep Thursday clears the way for him to suit up this weekend in Indianapolis. Before leaving in the fourth quarter of the Week 1 victory, Engram finished his Broncos debut with three catches for 21 yards on four targets while playing 26 snaps on offense.
More News
-
Broncos' Evan Engram: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Evan Engram: Hurts calf in season opener•
-
Broncos' Evan Engram: Quiet in preseason finale•
-
Broncos' Evan Engram: Big chunk gain on one catch•
-
Broncos' Evan Engram: Draws praise in camp•
-
Broncos' Evan Engram: Building momentum with new team•