Williams rushed nine times for 59 yards and a touchdown while catching four of five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Falcons.

After getting out-touched 14-3 by Audric Estime in the Week 10 loss to Kansas City, Williams reclaimed the lead role in Denver's backfield, though Estime still stayed involved with 75 scrimmage yards on nine touches. Williams got off to a slow start this season, but he has found his groove in recent weeks, with 80-plus scrimmage yards in five of the last eight games. He'll have a nice opportunity to keep rolling in Week 12 against the 2-8 Raiders.