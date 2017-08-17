Broncos' Marlon Brown: Returns to field
Brown (undisclosed) returned to action in the Broncos preseason opening win over the Bears, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Brown recorded one catch for 15 yards in his return. It was his first action since being placed on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury in December of last season. While the practice squad figures to be his likely destination, he will look to impress as the preseason progresses.
