Broncos' Mike McGlinchey: Suiting up vs. Packers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGlinchey (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against Green Bay.
McGlinchey popped up on the injury report earlier in the week but is now healthy again. The 30-year-old will continue to serve as the team's starting right tackle during Sunday's matchup.
