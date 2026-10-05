Moss had imaging done on his ribs Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Moss injured his ribs during the Broncos' 24-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, joining fellow outside cornerback Patrick Surtain (ankle) on the sidelines. Rapoport relays that Moss didn't suffer a rib fracture, but the Broncos will have a better sense of the fourth-year pro's recovery timeline after they get the results of the tests. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Surtain is expected to miss at least two weeks, and if Moss is also sidelined for an extended period of time, then the Broncos will have to turn to Kris Abrams-Draine and 2025 first-rounder Jahdae Barron at outside corner for as soon as Week 5 against the Chargers this Sunday.