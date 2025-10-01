Moss recorded two tackles (two solo) during Monday's 28-3 win versus Cincinnati.

Moss' mark in the box score wasn't awe-inspiring in Week 4, but he was a big part of the reason why Denver held Bengals wideouts to just 64 combined receiving yards. He's been solid in coverage generally to start the season, and he's also normally an opportunistic tackler for a cornerback. Moss could easily post a better tackle total come Week 5 at Philadelphia.