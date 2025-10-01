Broncos' Riley Moss: Stout in coverage vs. Bengals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Moss recorded two tackles (two solo) during Monday's 28-3 win versus Cincinnati.
Moss' mark in the box score wasn't awe-inspiring in Week 4, but he was a big part of the reason why Denver held Bengals wideouts to just 64 combined receiving yards. He's been solid in coverage generally to start the season, and he's also normally an opportunistic tackler for a cornerback. Moss could easily post a better tackle total come Week 5 at Philadelphia.
More News
-
Broncos' Riley Moss: Logs seven tackles in win•
-
Broncos' Riley Moss: Significant improvement in 2024•
-
Broncos' Riley Moss: Struggles to contain Higgins•
-
Broncos' Riley Moss: Full participant in practice•
-
Broncos' Riley Moss: Won't play in Week 16•
-
Broncos' Riley Moss: Making progress through knee injury•