Harvey (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harvey opened Week 2 prep as a non-participant on the Broncos' initial injury report due to a hamstring issue, which he followed up with back-to-back limited sessions and a questionable designation entering the weekend. Having said that, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Harvey was unlikely to play, and that's been confirmed as Denver posted its list of inactives. J.K. Dobbins will pace the backfield Sunday, while rookie Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie also will be on hand for RB reps.