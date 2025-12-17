Harvey (ribs) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Harvey, who recorded a 68 percent snap share in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers en route to carrying 19 times for 65 yards and a touchdown, emerged from the contest with a rib issue. With that in mind, the running back's presence at practice Wednesday is a positive sign ahead of this weekend's game against the Jaguars, with the Broncos' upcoming injury report destined to provide his official participation level in the session.