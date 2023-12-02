Lutz (hip) does not have an injury status for Sunday's contest versus Houston, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Lutz entered the practice week with a questionable tag due to a hip injury, and he logged a limited practice both Wednesday and Thursday. However, he was able to practice in full Friday, clearing him to play Week 13 against the Texans. Lutz has been one of the league's most efficient kickers this season, making 23 of 25 field-goal attempts, including three of four from 50-plus yards.