Lutz made all five of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

Lutz was heavily involved Sunday, as the veteran kicker accounted for 15 of the Broncos' 21 points in the contest. The 29-year-old continued his stellar 2023 campaign and has now made 22 of his 24 field-goal tries this season. This 92 percent success rate is a drastic improvement over his 2022 performance, in which he connected on just 74 percent of his field-goal attempts. Lutz will look to carry this momentum into a Week 12 matchup with the Browns.