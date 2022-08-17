Schwartz made a highlight-reel catch during Tuesday's session, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.
Schwartz made news during Cleveland's preseason opener against the Jaguars last Friday, when he dropping two passes from quarterback Deshaun Watson. The wideout was able to move past the disappointing showing in the opener to make an impressive catch with the first-team offense Tuesday, an over-the-shoulder grab of a Jacoby Brissett pass while sliding into the pylon for what would have been a touchdown. Schwartz has had ups and downs since being drafted in the third round last year, so he's had some practice at being resilient. He's currently penciled in as the fourth wideout behind Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and rookie slot man David Bell.
