Schwartz did not catch any of three targets in Friday's preseason game against Washington.
Schwartz played with the second-team offense late in the first quarter and into the second. He failed to hold onto one of his targets after getting hit and had a fumble in last week's Hall of Fame Game. At this point, he's not looking like one of the top 53 and could lose valuable reps to others behind him on the depth chart.
