Browns' Brenden Bates: Logs full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bates (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
A shoulder injury limited Bates' practice participation Wednesday, but his full session Thursday puts him on track to play against the Bengals on Sunday. The second-year tight end has stepped into a more prominent role in the Browns' offense during the absence of David Njoku (knee/personal), and the former could see even more snaps in Week 18 if rookie Harold Fannin (groin) is unable to play.
