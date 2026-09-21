Bates (undisclosed) has received medical clearance to sign and play with a team this season, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bates reached an injury settlement with the Browns in late August after reverting to injured reserve. The third-year pro has been given the green light to return to on-field action and should garner interest from teams looking to add depth to the tight end position, either on the active roster or practice squad. Bates joined the NFL in May of 2024 as an undrafted free agent and has appeared in 16 regular-season games across the last two years, serving mostly as a blocker on offense and contributor on special teams.