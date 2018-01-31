The Browns signed Cajuste to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.

Cajuste, who went undrafted out of Stanford in 2016, wasn't affiliated with any team in 2017 after spending time with both the 49ers and Packers during his rookie season. However, he's a capable blocker who doubled as a serviceable receiver during his college days and has a chance to stick with the Browns if he can prove himself on special teams this offseason.