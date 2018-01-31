Browns' Devon Cajuste: Lands contract with Cleveland
The Browns signed Cajuste to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.
Cajuste, who went undrafted out of Stanford in 2016, wasn't affiliated with any team in 2017 after spending time with both the 49ers and Packers during his rookie season. However, he's a capable blocker who doubled as a serviceable receiver during his college days and has a chance to stick with the Browns if he can prove himself on special teams this offseason.
More News
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...
-
Vikings loving foundation for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg catches up with Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph at the Pro Bowl, and both Vikings...