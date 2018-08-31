Cajuste caught two of four targets for 48 yards during Thursday's preseason contest with the Lions.

The journeyman tight end is battling for a roster spot, a case strengthened by his performance in the preseason and the fact that tight end Seth DeValve (quad) -- who also is trying to make the squad -- didn't appear in a single game. Even if Cajuste does make the roster, he doesn't figure to make an impact on the offense.