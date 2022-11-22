site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Ethan Pocic: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Nov 22, 2022
Pocic (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Pocic was knocked out of Sunday's loss to the Bills with the injury and it was reported Monday that a multi-week absence was expected. Hjalte Froholdt is slated to start at center when the
Browns host the Buccaneers on Sunday.
