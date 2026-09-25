Delpit (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Delpit was a limited participant in all three practices this past week while tending to a shoulder issue. If he's unable to play against Carolina, then rookie second-rounder Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would be the top candidate to start at safety alongside Ronnie Hickman. Delpit has eight tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense through two regular-season games.