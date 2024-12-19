Ford is expected to be the lead running back after the Browns placed Nick Chubb (foot) on the injured list Wednesday.

Ford stepped in for Chubb during last week's loss to the Chiefs and contributed his best effort of the season with 84 yards on seven carries, including a 62-yard touchdown scamper. Cleveland not only will have a new lead back Sunday against the Bengals, but the offense will also have a new starting quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Given the relative inexperience of Thompson-Robinson, the offensive gameplan may initially lean on Ford and the ground game. Ford, who leads the Browns' backfield in targets, should be considered a three-down back.