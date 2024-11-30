Thornhill (calf) was a non-participant in practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Thornhill has opened the week with a pair of DNPs due to a calf injury he suffered Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Thornhill is trending in the right direction for Monday Week 13 game, per Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site, but the veteran safety may need to practice in some capacity Saturday in order to be able to suit up against Denver. If he can't suit up, Ronnie Hickman may move into a starting role.