The Browns placed Emerson (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Emerson will miss the entire 2025 season after tearing his left Achilles during Tuesday's practice. Greg Newsome is expected to shift to outside corner opposite Denzel Ward in Emerson's absence. Emerson played in all 17 regular-season games for the Browns in 2024 and tallied 80 tackles (62 solo), five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.