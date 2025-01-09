Woods (knee) recorded seven catches on 18 targets for 65 yards over five games played for the Browns in 2024.

All of Woods' playing time came during a five-week stretch between Weeks 12 and 17, before a knee injury prevented him from suiting up for the regular-season finale. He was on the field a lot during those games, serving as the third wideout for a struggling offense. It was the most playing time he's had in three seasons with Cleveland, which drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. He enters the final year of his rookie deal and could gain a greater role in 2025, when the Browns are expected to enact change on offense.