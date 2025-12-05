Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hall managed to log two limited sessions this week after he was added to the injury report Thursday. His availability for Sunday will be key for a Browns defense that is littered with injuries at defensive tackle. The second-year tackle has maintained a defensive snap share of at least 31 percent for three consecutive weeks, and if cleared to suit up Sunday, will likely make it four.