Williams (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but expressed optimism Friday that he would play, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Williams didn't practice Thursday due to a neck injury, but he was cleared to return for Friday's session, for which he was listed as a limited participant. The veteran linebacker told reporters that he was at full speed during Friday's practice, but his official status may not be known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which is when the Browns will announce their list of inactive players. If Williams cannot play, then Justin Jefferson and Winston Reid would be the top candidates to start alongside Carson Schwesinger and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold at linebacker.