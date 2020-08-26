site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bruce Anderson: Let go Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Aug 26, 2020
The Colts waived
Anderson on Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Anderson inked the contract with the team after spending 2019 on the practice squad. Unfortunately for the North Dakota State product, he couldn't crack the roster so he'll have to look for a depth role elsewhere.
