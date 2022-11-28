Winfield suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Browns, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Winfield recorded seven tackles in the loss, but he also picked up an injury that will have him starting his week questionable for Week 13 against the Saints. With fellow starting-safety Mike Edwards dealing with a contusion, the Bucs' secondary is currently banged up going into an important divisional matchup.
