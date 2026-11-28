Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles said Saturday that Winfield (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's Week 12 matchup against Carolina, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

It will be a second straight absence for Winfield after he hurt his ankle against Chicago in Week 9. Monday will also mark the fifth time overall this season that the star safety has been sidelined, as he missed time earlier in the campaign due to an injury to his ribs. Ifeatu Melifonwu will likely draw another start Monday in Winfield's absence.