Mayfield completed 18 of 29 passes for 295 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two rushes for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-13 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Mayfield ultimately finished with an impressive yardage and touchdown total, but his road to those numbers was rocky at times. The veteran signal-caller took four sacks from an aggressive Raiders defense and tossed a pair of first-half interceptions following a fast start. Prior to the miscues, Mayfield had capped off the Buccaneers' first two drives with touchdown passes to Jalen McMillan (15 yards) and Rachaad White (five yards). He also came on late after Tampa Bay's first two second-half drives ended in punts, capping off a five-play game-sealing drive with a 29-yard scoring strike to McMillan. Mayfield does have four interceptions over his last two games, but he's also tossed four touchdowns in that span going into a Week 15 road matchup against the Chargers.