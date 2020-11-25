White furnished nine tackles (five solo), including one for loss, and was credited with a quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

The second-year linebacker exceeded the 91 stops he'd tallied during his rookie 2019 campaign over 13 games with Monday night's effort, which marked his sixth game with at least nine tackles this season. White has also proven good for the occasional sack in coordinator Todd Bowles' scheme, already recording five, all between Weeks 6 and 8. White will look to keep up the stellar IDP production in what should be another busy day for the Tampa Bay defense in a Week 12 interconference showdown with the Chiefs.