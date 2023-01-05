Kieft logged 22 snaps on offense in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17 but failed to bring in his only target.

The rookie once again served primarily in a blocking role, and despite the fact Cameron Brate was a healthy scratch, Kieft was an afterthought as a receiver. After a seven-game stretch between Weeks 7 and 14 when he caught one pass apiece in six contests, Kieft has only logged Sunday's lone target over that span.