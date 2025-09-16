Evans secured five of 11 targets for 56 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.

Evans comfortably led the Buccaneers in targets and also set the pace in receiving yards, albeit by a smaller margin. The Texans did a good job overall disrupting the rhythm between Evans and Baker Mayfield, leading to Evans' second straight five-catch, sub-60-yard effort to open the season. The successful QB-WR duo will look to author their first breakout performance of 2025 when the Buccaneers host the Jets in a Week 3 matchup on Sunday afternoon.