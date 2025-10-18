Evans (hamstring) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The veteran wide receiver was on the field for Saturday's practice after taking a rest day Friday. Evans has not yet been given the green light to make his return from a three-game absence, and he joins rookie Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) as game-time calls for Monday night against the Lions. Chris Godwin (fibula) has already been ruled out, and with the Bucs playing in the penultimate game of Week 7, fantasy managers won't have as many options at wide receiver to fall back on if one or both of Evans and Egbuka were to ultimately be ruled out. Sterling Shepard, seventh-round rookie Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller, Kameron Johnson and tight end Cade Otton would be in line to see more targets from Baker Mayfield if Evans or Egubka (or both) were to be sidelined.