Evans secured four of five targets for 87 yards in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Evans led the Buccaneers in receiving yards on the afternoon, but his volume was down overall on a day when Baker Mayfield spread the around to seven targets overall. The veteran wideout gained a big chunk of his yards on a 53-yard grab in the fourth quarter that was originally ruled a touchdown before replay determined Evans had been down before breaking the plane of the goal line. Evans' yardage total was his highest since Week 2, and although his two-game touchdown streak was narrowly snapped, he could have a good chance of getting back in the end zone in a favorable Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.