Evans brought in six of 11 targets for 74 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

Evans finished third in receptions and tied for second in receiving yards and targets on the night for the Buccaneers, a solid finish to an up-and-down season. Evans finished the regular campaign with 77 receptions for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games, with three of his scores coming in a memorable Week 17 performance versus the Panthers. While Evans, who'll be only 30 when next season begins, has a cap hit of just under $24 million for 2023 per Spotrac, he'd also carry a dead cap hit of over $21 million if released; therefore he's expected to once again play a key role for Tampa Bay, although who he'll catch passes from remains an unknown as the offseason begins.