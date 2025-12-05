Evans (collarbone) will not play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Evans returned to practice Wednesday after missing six weeks with a broken collarbone. He never seemed likely to play this week but might have a chance four days later for a Thursday home game against Atlanta. If not, Evans should at least be back for the Week 16 contest at Carolina on Dec. 21. With Jalen McMillan (neck) also out for at least one more game, Tampa's top wide receivers are Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Tez Johnson and Sterling Shepard.