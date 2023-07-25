Barrett (Achilles) has been fully cleared to practice at training camp, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The 30-year-old avoided the PUP list to begin camp and is healed after tearing his Achilles' tendon in Week 8 of last season. Barrett registered three sacks in eight games prior to his injury. The NFL's sacks leader with 19.5 in 2019, Barrett is looking for a bounce-back season for a rebuilding Bucs club.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Not practicing to start minicamp•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: In line to play Week 1•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Optimistic for timely return•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Placed on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Achilles tear confirmed•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Could be done for season•