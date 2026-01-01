Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wirfs (toe) practiced in limited fashion Wednesday.
Wirfs was held out of the Buccaneers' Week 17 loss and then was estimated to have not practiced Tuesday. However, he took a step forward Wednesday and seemingly has a chance to return for Tampa Bay's pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Panthers.
