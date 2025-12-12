Buccaneers' Zyon McCollum: Questionable to return Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum (hip) is questionable to return to Thursday night's matchup with the Falcons.
The cornerback did not record a stat before exiting. Kindle Vildor and Josh Hayes are Tampa Bay's available backup corners.
