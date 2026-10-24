Beck (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Beck was unable to practice Thursday and Friday while working through back spasms, per Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. He's been the emergency QB3 in each of the Cardinals' first six games of the season, and since Arizona doesn't have another quarterback on the practice squad, the team could just roll with starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Gardner Minshew for Sunday's contest.