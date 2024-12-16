Murray completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 224 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions while taking five carries for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Patriots.

Murray left the contest briefly to be examined for a potential head injury after a late hit in the second half of Sunday's lopsided win. Backup Clayton Tune replaced Arizona's starter for the remainder of the drive before Murray retook the reigns on the ensuing drive. While the dual-threat QB didn't throw any touchdowns for fantasy mangers Sunday, his only potential interception was erased by a roughing the passer penalty on the exact play he was injured on. Murray escaped the win in good health, putting the signal-caller on track to start next Sunday's tilt against Carolina.