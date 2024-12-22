Murray completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception in addition to eight rushing attempts for 63 yards, another score and a fumble lost in Sunday's 36-30 overtime loss to Carolina.

Murray provided mixed results for fantasy managers in a must-win contest that the Cardinals squandered in overtime to a Panthers squad that entered Week 16 with three wins on the year. The dual-threat QB was responsible for two scores Sunday, but he also committed two turnovers for the third time over his last four appearances. The loss eliminated Arizona from playoff contention, meaning that Murray and the Cardinals can only play the role of spoiler in Week 17 against the Rams on Saturday.