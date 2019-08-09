Murray completed six of seven attempts for 44 yards in the Cardinals' 17-13 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday.

Murray played 10 snaps on the team's first offensive drive, running the offense out of shotgun exclusively. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports the rookie ran a variety of formations, including four wides on three different occasions and a three-wide set on another five plays. The near-perfect debut is encouraging, especially considering the relative complexity of the offense Murray is adapting to this summer. He'll likely see multiple series in the Cardinals' second preseason contest against the Raiders next Thursday.