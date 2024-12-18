Prater (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater's first practice since being designated to return from injured reserve was a limited session Wednesday, suggesting he could return for the Cardinals' Week 16 matchup against the Panthers. However, the veteran kicker from UCF must still be activated to the active roster in order to play Sunday. If he's not activated in time, expect Chad Ryland to continue serving as Arizona's top place kicker.