Cardinals' Pharaoh Brown: Elevated for Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals elevated Brown from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Brown will join the Cardinals' active roster for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He has reached his limit of practice squad elevations for the season, meaning he would have to be signed to the active roster in order to continue to play for Arizona. Brown contributed on both offense and special teams in Weeks 11 and 12 and has logged one tackle.