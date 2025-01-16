Thomas finished the 2024 regular season with 47 tackles (31 solo), six pass defenses and one forced fumble across 17 games.

Thomas started in all but two games during the 2024 season and played at least 30 defensive snaps in 16 of 17 contests. The second-year corner out of UAB has yet to record an interception in a regular-season game, but he's made strides in a young Cardinals secondary consisting of Garrett Williams and rookies Max Melton (wrist) and Elijah Jones (ankle). Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting should be the top candidates to start at outside corner for the 2025 season, though both of them will get competition from Melton and Jones during training camp.