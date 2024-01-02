Thomas logged five total tackles (all solo) and deflected one pass in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Eagles.

Thomas was tied for Arizona's third-leading tackler Sunday and he's now recorded five-plus tackles in each of his last three outings. The undrafted rookie cornerback out of UAB has seen his role increase over the course of the season, as he made his sixth start of the year and played all 49 of the Cardinals' defensive snaps in Week 17. Thomas has appeared in 11 games this year, tallying 33 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, while also deflecting four passes.